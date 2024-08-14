The world of television is in mourning for the loss of a young woman actress who sadly passed away at just 46 years old. An aggressive tumor diagnosed in May ended the life of this woman who was highly regarded in her field.

There life It’s really strange and often puts us in front of roads that we don’t always have the strength to travel. This is what happened to a very appreciated actresswhich received the worst news ever in the month of May.

The woman in fact discovered that she had been hit by a tumor very violent which unfortunately took her life within a few months. diagnosis it was immediately very clear, that is breast cancer. The news of the actress’s death was released by her family. Some time before, they had released a petition on GoFundMe to receive support from a therapeutic perspective.

Unfortunately, the calls for help were not enough to avoid this tragic fate, as the cancer was very invasive and did not leave much hope for medicine. A death that left a great empty not only on the set, but also in the world of dubbing where this woman was a real celebrity.

To leave us so prematurelyactress and voice actress American Rachel LillisThe woman was 46 years old and during her career she had managed to dub many personages belonging to the world of cartoons.

Among the most famous we remember Misty, Jessie and Bulbasaur of the Pokemonpeople who have contributed to making her so famous and highly appreciated in her sector. Many people have therefore written on social media in order to pay homage to her. Among these Veronica Taylora great friend of hers who had the chance to work with her on the set of Pokemon. Rachael was a brilliant woman, an extraordinary talent that shone through her voice. She will be remembered for the animated roles she played, as her performances are the most beloved.

Also the official profile of Pokemon has decided to extend his condolences to the woman’s family, reiterating that his contribution to the animated series will remain indelible for all the years to come. A great loss for all.