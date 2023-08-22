Anna Foglietta has decided to denounce the degradation in the city of Rome on social media. Returning from a trip to Mexico, the actress observed: “Mexico City (25 million inhabitants) is cleaner than my house. Gardeners everywhere. I go back to Rome and see stretches of narrow streets cleaned up after years of neglect. But are you serious? As a citizen who pays for everything, I DEMAND respect!”.

The actress has published several videos to denounce what she saw on her return to the capital: “Rome, August 21, 2023. Resistance park. From today I will publish everything that goes and doesn’t go about my city. I do it out of respect for Rome and for my person”. And again: “I shot this video a few minutes ago. This is a a downtown park. Every day I will post what is good and bad in my city. I do it out of respect for myself and for Rome. #thats enough”.

Rome 21 August 2023. Park of the resistance. From today I will publish everything that goes and doesn’t go about my city. I do it out of respect for Rome and for my person. #thats enough @Rome @gualtierieurope pic.twitter.com/KzJDaBBdJt — Anna Foglietta (@anna_foglietta) August 21, 2023

“The city is in a shameful state, talking to tourists is embarrassing. What do I do with the Colosseum if I can’t take my children to the park?”, the Foglietta attacked again, re-launching the mayor Gualtieri’s electoral slogan: “Rome every day”. “#Rome every day, mayor Gualtieri?” wrote the actress controversially.

“If you mention Milan they tell you that it is an eighth of Rome, if you mention Paris they tell you that they made the revolution, if you mention London they tell you that the houses are dirty. We just can’t admit that we have a big problem and that there are virtuous examples. Bah”, replied Anna Foglietta to a comment.

The Capitoline councilor for the environment, Sabrina Alfonsi, intervened on Anna Foglietta’s outburst: “Thanks for the report, but the post you published concerns a small part forbidden to the public which is inside the Parco della Resistenza, as is well understood from our video. It is by no means the whole park but an inaccessible area, waiting to be assigned to the manager of a carousel where, evidently, unauthorized people have entered and caused damage and dirt. Now that portion of greenery is clean again, as is the rest of the park, already the subject of various interventions and mowing 10 days ago”.

Then he concluded: “Dear Anna, don’t worry, the Administration is fighting with conviction against degradation, as demonstrated by the very recent inauguration of the new play area in this park with the presence of a very popular initiative of the Roman Estate. We are trying to revive this city from more than a decade of abandonment with the help of all citizens. Especially if they have the correct information.”