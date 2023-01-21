After months, thanks to the autopsy examination, the cause of the sudden disappearance of actor Leslie Jordan emerged

His bubbly personality will forever remain in the hearts of all those who have always followed and loved him. The news of the actor’s passing Leslie Jordan rocked the entertainment world.

A few months later, new details have emerged house of death of the star. It had been disclosed that, while he was driving his car, it was crashed into a building.

Thanks to’autopsy examination conducted by the Los Angeles medical examiner, it emerged what really happened.

Leslie Jordan suffered from heart problems

Leslie Jordan suffered from a cardiac dysfunction and of one arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The first involves an acceleration of the heartbeat and ventricular fibrillation, while the second causes an accumulation of fat and cholesterol in the walls of the artery and a consequent obstruction of blood flow.

The star disappeared, therefore, for natural causeswhich then led to the car accident.

Immediately after the violent clash, the Los Angeles firefighters, health workers and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene. It was not yet clear that it was really Leslie Jordan, the alarm had been raised for one gray sedan.

The firefighters released him from his seat belt and pulled him out of the vehicle. It was then that rescuers realized that his heart was no longer beating. They tried to save him with first aid maneuvers for more than 40 minutes. Later, he was transported to the Paramedic Base Station Hospitalwhere the medical team declared its success and determined that it is died at the scene at 9:38.

The actor is best remembered around the world for his portrayal of the sitcom Will & Grace. But also for other successful series such as Ally McBeal, Lois & Clark – The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Reba, Boston Public, Hidden Palms, Boston Legal, Jarod the Chameleon, Nash Bridges, Ugly Betty and American Horror Story.