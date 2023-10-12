The actors’ strike which led (together with that of the screenwriters) to several postponements of films and television series could start againgiven that no agreement was reached between the SAG-AFTRA union and the Hollywood studios.

The negotiations have in fact stopped Wednesday and for the moment everything is on hold, although the agreement reached by the WGA at the end of September suggested a possible positive outcome after months of turmoil.

What caused the new stop was in particular the union’s request to allocate a percentage of streaming revenue to the actors, specifically 2% of the revenue: a sum that the production companies consider too high and which would entail an outlay of over 800 million dollars a year.