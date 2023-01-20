Well-known actor Jason Watkins several years ago lost a little girl, she was two years old. The doctors did not notice his condition

The history of the actor Jason Watkinsknown for his performance in “The Crowe”, moved everyone.

While people celebrate New Year’s Eve every year, Jason Watkins and his wife Clara Francis do they close in their painremembering the loss of their Maude, who passed away at just two years of life.

It was the January 1, 2011, when the two parents found themselves dealing with one of the pains that no one should ever experience and that they will forever carry inside. Maude had begun accusing a severe cough and breathing problems.

Twice, they had taken her to the emergency room, but the little girl was discharged. The doctors didn’t realize that he had sepsisa rare complication that led to his death.

Since that day, New Year’s Eve no longer exists for the family. Every year, on January 1st, they go with their families and friends to the Hampstead Heath park, in London. Here, there is one bench dedicated to the child. They gather to spend that day with her and remember her, they sit on that bench and then go home.

Jason Watkins.jpg

An important and “nice” gesture, in his own memory. This is how Jason Watkins himself called it.

And on each anniversary of the disappearance, the actor publishes his memory on social media. This year he released a touching tweet: “Every anniversary hurts. So different every year.”

This year there will be one documentary about little Maude and her parents took part in it. The actor explained that he did it for to raise awareness of the world on sepsis and to give comfort to all families who found themselves experiencing what he and his wife experienced.