For many people, the Nickelodeon channel is synonymous with childhood, given that beloved franchises such as Hey Arnold, SpongeBob, Catdog, among other animations that have the label of fact in the 90’s impregnated. On the other hand, there are also live action shows such as Drake and Josh, iCarlyand one that has recently regained strength in the networks, we clearly talk about Ned’s Handbook.

A few years ago, the leading actors of the show launched a podcast in which they tell everything they experienced behind the curtains, with quite interesting anecdotes that make fans understand how complicated certain scenes and so on can occur. And now, certain comments from Devon Werkheiserwho played Ned Bigby have shaken social networks, since he confessed to having had relations with Lindsey Shawactress behind JJennifer Mosely.

Within the program the topic of masturbation was taken up, and Shaw just told Werkheiser, that she does remember a certain first time regarding this type of experience, and Devon has challenged her to mention the microphones herself. With the approval of both involved, they dared to talk about a sexual encounter they had during the filming of the last seasons of the show for which they are known, and that has to do with the oral format of the act.

In the talk it is made clear that it was not the only time that this type of thing happened on the set, mentioning that there were several occasions but quite hidden from those who were in charge of the production of this series of Nickelodeon intended for teenagers. And what has caught the most attention is that in those days the actors were between 15 and 17 years old, something that has left the public perplexed, and this will not make them see the show in the same way.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is something unexpected, given that it was children who were working on the show. But maybe it was something they saw somewhere and wanted to imitate, in the end it is strange to know these types of Nickelodeon secrets.