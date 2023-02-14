James Van Der Beek is the father of six children, but not everyone knows what he and his wife have had to go through. Today he is grateful to life

James Van Der Beek is one of the most loved actors in the world of television. Everyone especially remembers him for his role in Dawson’s Creek. However, few know what suffering he was forced to experience in his life.

Together with his wife Kimberly, was lucky enough to hold six children in her arms. However, life was very hard on the couple, before blessing them for the last time.

After the birth of 10-year-old Joshua, 11-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Annabel, 6-year-old Emilia and 3-year-old Gwendolyn, Kimberly found out about them pregnant again.

“My wife Kimberly and I have been through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby”star James Van Der Beek said. “The little soul we expected to welcome into our family has taken a shortcut to all that lies beyond.”

A miscarriage that marked their lives forever and, unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time it happened. It had happened the previous year and three more times.

“I understand that I am very lucky to have had five children. But five miscarriages… two of which were really hard experiences.”

In 2020, Kimberly risked her life and needed blood transfusions.

Wife and husband, after terrible experiences, decided to move to Los Angeles to start over. And that’s when they were blessed with the last miracle of life. They discovered that they were expecting another child, the sixth.

However, they have kept the pregnancy under wraps until the day of birth, when they then communicated it on social networks, publishing a beautiful baby photo.

They were afraid it could happen again, it was a way to protect that child and live everything in complete privacy.

Recently, actor James Van Der Beek posted a photo on social media and has shocked the whole world: