The daughter of famed British actor Jonathan Ross, plus-size model Honey Ross, revealed to the Mirror the difference in public reaction to her body before and after losing weight. The corresponding story appeared on the publication’s website.

According to the 23-year-old girl, they began to make fun of her for being overweight at an early age. So, at the age of 12, she became the subject of discussion on the Internet, since she was a child from a famous family. Hani admitted that as a child she was so ashamed of her body that on her 14th birthday she asked for a personal trainer.

Over time, the celebrity lost weight, but began to feel more unhappy and offended that people who previously ignored her suddenly became friendly. “It opened my eyes to many things. When you are fat, you are not even perceived as a normal person, ”concluded Hani.

After that, the girl gained weight again. She stated that only after that she began to love her body as it is. “I am an attractive young woman who wants to enjoy her life and her body in the same way that my thin friends have always been allowed,” said Ross.

Honey Ross noted that in the future she wants to become a psychiatrist, and now her goal is to prevent other women from having similar experiences. The girl often shares her candid photos, showing that she fully accepts her body. Commentators, in turn, thank her for inspiration and psychological support.

