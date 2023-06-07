No one in Hollywood knows when the writers and the studios will return to the negotiating table. The writers’ strike has completed a month without the possibility of an agreement on the horizon. The situation may become even more complex this summer. On Monday night, the main actors’ unions, Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Actors, SAG-AFTRA, announced that 98% of their members approved joining the work stoppage from June 30 if there are no improvements. in the collective contract that expires at the end of the month. The gesture puts pressure on the executives, who point out that each negotiation is independent and who reached an agreement with the directors over the weekend, deactivating for the moment a catastrophic situation for audiovisual productions.

More than 65,000 actors, 47.6% of the census, voted in the call made by the organization headed by Fran Drescher, the actress who became famous with the series The babysitter. “We have joined hand in hand to achieve a new contract that honors our contribution to the industry and that reflects the new digital business model and streaming, that can modernize our coverage and cover our concerns”, said last night the president of the union. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the interpreters’ negotiator, assures that the vote sends a message of strength in the face of the “most significant negotiations” in the union’s history due to the inflationary blow, the diminished income from residuals and the promise of total irruption that represents artificial intelligence.

The scriptwriters have applauded the gesture of the actors. Analysts believe that a SAG-AFTRA strike would bring the industry to a complete halt. The vote has been perceived as a sign that the organization is willing to join the battle against the studios, since an agreement is generally reached without the actors pressing for a vote. The studios, grouped in the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), have responded tactfully, assuring that they are approaching the negotiation “with the goal of reaching an agreement that benefits both parties.”

It would not be the first time that the group, made up of more than 160,000 members, would go on strike. In 1978, a war broke out for almost three months to demand better salaries for those who participated in television advertising. In 2000 there was another one that lasted almost six months against commercial producers. It was the eighth time that the SAG stopped its work and the fourth time for AFTRA. The two merged in 2012 after decades of back and forth. There hasn’t been a strike against film and television studios for 33 years.

The scriptwriters’ strike has altered the production schedule of at least fifty titles. Among these are acclaimed series such as Abbott Elementary (ABC); Hacks (HBO Max); The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), plus ratings hits like wednesday (Netflix) and Bob’s Burgers (Fox). Some productions have stopped recording and others have been left without writers to develop the programs and scripts for the premieres of the 2023-2024 season. Since last May 2, when the labor conflict broke out, anyone who tunes in to the television channels in the United States will find that the talk shows nightly broadcast replays.

The SAG-AFTRA strike would leave the sets without actors or actresses. The presence of dubbing actors, models, singers, DJ’s, announcers, television presenters, television journalists and puppeteers would be prohibited on filming. Even the meteorologists on the television news could not work without a new collective agreement. In the weeks that the writers’ strike has lasted, many actors have turned out at protests outside studios in Los Angeles and New York. There have been Bob Odenkirk, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Rob Lowe and Quinta Brunson, among others. Drew Barrymore canceled his participation in the MTV awards to avoid being considered a scab.

The gesture of solidarity of the acting union has given oxygen to the writers. Especially after the directors announced over the weekend that they had reached a “historic” tentative agreement with the AMPTP. The writers hoped, after the outbreak of the conflict, that the Directors Guild of America (DGA) would call the second strike in its history (the first was in 1987 and lasted less than 20 minutes). Instead, the group’s 19,000 members and the studios reached an agreement for the next triennium after less than a month at the negotiating table.

The studies offered a salary increase of 5% in the first year, 4% in the second and 3.5% in the last. The agreement also offers a 76% increase in the amount they receive from the residuals for the consumption of series and movies abroad. It would offer up to $90,000 for the first three years of overseas viewing of a one-hour show. This item is considered vital for screenwriters. His proposal collided with the refusal of technology and companies.

The DGA pact also prohibits the use of live ammunition on filming, a derivative of the Rust tragedy; it places limits on working hours for assistant directors and indicates that artificial intelligence cannot replace the members of the union.

