The news, which arrived unexpectedly, has thrown many fans into despair. Barton Cowperthwaitethe well-known actor of the Netflix TV series Tiny Pretty Thingsannounced that he had a brain tumor.

I was diagnosed with stage 2 glioma. This is a rather large brain tumor.

These are the words of Barton Cowperthwaite who suffered alarmed his many fans. The 31-year-old actor will now have to undergo one delicate surgical operation. This latest news was confirmed by a source close to the star’s family. It’s still unclear when it will happen and what it will mean for the Netflix actor. The spokesperson explained that the family will release new information about the tumor only after the surgery.

Actor Barton Cowperthwaite’s social announcement

Barton Cowperthwaite chose to share his health conditions with his fans through a post published on Instagram. He showed himself in a hospital room, wearing a gown. A photo followed by a second showing hers instead brain scan. Despite the heartbreaking words reported together with the two images, the Netflix actor showed himself with the smile on his face, optimistic and ready to fight