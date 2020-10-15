new Delhi: The condition of Bollywood actor Faraz Khan, who appeared in the film ‘Mehndi’ along with actor Govinda in the 2001 film ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’ and Rani Mukherjee in 1998, is said to be very critical. Actor and director Pooja Bhatt has appealed on social media for help.

Actually, actor Faraz Khan, who has appeared in many television shows and films, has been suffering from brain infection and pneumonia for a long time. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru in Karnataka for treatment. Where it is expected to cost up to 25 lakh for his treatment.

Currently, Pooja Bhatt has come forward from the film world to help Faraz. He has requested help from his followers by tweeting. To raise funds for Faraj, he tweeted and wrote, ‘Please share and distribute it as much as possible. I have also If you can, I will be grateful to you.

Up to 25 lakh rupees are needed for actor Faraj’s help, out of which only more than 1 lakh rupees can be raised through fund raising. He still needs a huge amount of money for treatment. Please tell that Faraz has been suffering from chest phlegm and infection for more than a year.

