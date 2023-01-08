Actor Artur Smolyaninov, who fled to Ukraine, declared his readiness to fight against Russia

Actor Arthur Smolyaninov, who fled to Ukraine, declared his readiness to fight against Russia. About this he said in a YouTube interview with Kirill Martynov (recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent).

“If I went (…), it would be on the side of Ukraine,” the actor said. According to him, in this way he would “protect” some of his “brothers” from others.

Earlier it became known that Smolyaninov, known for the films “The Last Slaughter”, “9th Company” and “Kalashnikov”, drew up an administrative protocol for discrediting the Russian army. The case went to court on October 17. Because of what kind of materials the case was brought against the artist, it is not specified. He faces a fine of 30 to 50 thousand rubles. Currently, Smolyaninov is not in Russia.

The actor commented on the accusations of discrediting the Russian army. The artist said that the case brought against him does not cause him any emotions, because for him “there are no laws of such a state as Russia.” “There is nothing to be sad about. How to rejoice. You can’t take the insane seriously, otherwise you yourself will say goodbye to the cuckoo. Shrugged and moved on. There are much more significant issues in life,” said the actor.