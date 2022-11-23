Actor Sinbad re-learns to walk after an ischemic stroke to take the stage

66-year-old American stand-up comedian Sinbad (real name David Adkins) had to re-learn how to walk after suffering an ischemic stroke two years ago, the artist’s family said. Relatives reported on the condition of the actor who escaped death on Instagram (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

According to relatives, the actor continues to receive the necessary treatment and fights for his health. “His progress is incredible. The limbs, which have already been called dead, come to life, he begins to learn to walk. He himself says that he is not finished with him, that he will not stop until he goes on stage again. We will not stop either,” the Adkins family assured.

Since the insurance does not cover the cost of treatment, the relatives launched a fundraising page for the actor. “Thank God for the family, hug your loved ones while they are with you. We need each other to get through this ordeal. I can’t wait to meet again,” leads People edition of Sinbad’s words quoted on the crowdfunding page.

In October 2020, a detached blood clot entered the actor’s brain and provoked a stroke. Then Sinbad had an operation to remove a blood clot, but the next one formed the very next day, and a new surgical intervention undermined the health of the artist. The brain began to swell, the doctors had to subject Sinbad to a craniotomy procedure, during which brain bleeding was discovered. The artist was connected to a ventilator, placed in an artificial coma. Sinbad was only released from the hospital in July 2021. Doctors said Adkins had a 30 percent chance of surviving a stroke.

