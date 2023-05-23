Irish-born British actor Ray Stevenson has died at 58 years old in the city of Lacco Ameno (Naples, Italy), for reasons that have not yet been revealed, according to the magazine Variety. Although she began her career in the 90s, it was not until 2004 that she began to shine as a result of one of the most prominent roles in the HBO series Romethe legionnaire Tito Pullo, based on the real character Tito Pullo, a centurion of the IX Roman Legion who is mentioned by Julius Caesar in his Comments on the Gallic Wars like an ardent combatant. Stevenson, who had a residence on the island of Ibiza, would have turned 59 on May 25.

The actor was working in Italy as part of the cast of the film Cassino in Ischia, directed by Frank Niota, a “neoreal” action drama film in which he starred as the character of Nic Cassino, a down-on action star trying to revitalize his career. According to the Italian media, the actor began to feel unwell during one of the first days of recording. He was transferred to the Rizzolla hospital, where he died days later.

Actor Ray Stevenson as the legionnaire Tito Pullo in the HBO series ‘Roma’. HBO

George Raymond Stevenson was born in the city of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. Although his acting vocation began as a child, he began working as a designer for an architectural firm until he was able to study acting at the famous Bristol Old Vic theater school. During the 90s he would star in European series and telefilms. His best-known roles were that of Tito Pullo in the aforementioned series RomeCaptain Blackbeard in the pirate series Black Sails or the Ukrainian mobster Isaak Sirko in the seventh season of Dexter. Other of his notable roles were in films such as Thor: Ragnarok (in the role of Volstagg), King Arthur (as Dagonet) or The Punisher: War Zone (as protagonist Frank Castle).

With a large wingspan, 1.93 meters tall, a good part of his career was focused on this type of adventure and action characters. “I guess I’m an old warrior at heart. I love humanizing these characters and giving them body. I do not interpret them as historical figures. I interpret them as contemporaries in their own time. I delight in bringing that into existence ”, he explained in an interview with the web The Action Elite. Among his references were tough guys like Lee Marvin or Gene Hackman. Despite everything, he was interested in doing comedy, and characters of all kinds. “I enjoy making movies that are not in my demographic. I like making movies that aren’t just the kind I want to see. I don’t just want projects that are just for my group of friends. No, that is not my job as an actor, ”he explained.

He has recorded his intervention in Ahsokathe new product of the universe Star Wars for Disney+. In April she had participated in the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 meeting, where he advanced some details of his character. He had inherited the role of Kevin Spacey in 1242: Gateway to the West, directed by Péter Soós, a historical drama about Genghis Khan, who will now have to find an incarnation for the character for the third time. But the great character of him, as he acknowledged before the Backstage websitewas the Roman centurion Tito Pulo: “There was where my life changed completely.”

