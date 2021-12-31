The actor Paolo Calissano, 54, was found lifeless in his home in Rome, in the Balduina neighborhood. According to the carabinieri, it was a mix of drugs that killed him. Investigators are investigating whether the overdose was voluntary or not. On the floor, on the bedside table and in the kitchen, pills and several packs of medicines were found that he was taking because of the depression for which he was being treated.

To give the alarm was the campaign of the actor who for the whole day was unable to contact him, so he warned the police. At 11 pm the body was then found in the apartment.

Born in Genoa, Calissano had become a well-known face of fiction and soap operas of the 1990s – 2000s. After attending Boston University in 1990 to study acting at the School of Arts, the actor had various experiences in film and television. He first made his debut at the cinema with “Palermo – Milan one way”, then starred in the American TV series “General Hospital”, in two seasons of the fiction “Doctor Giò”, in the miniseries “Per amore”, as well as in the soap opera ” Live ”and in two seasons of“ Vento di ponente ”. In 2004 he participated in the Island of the Famous which he had to abandon due to a knee injury.

In 2005 he was arrested on charges of drug transfer and sentenced to four years of imprisonment which he served in the Trofarello “Bus Stop” community for drug addicts. In her apartment in Genoa, Ana Lucia Bandeira, a Brazilian dancer, had died of a cocaine overdose.

In 2007, following the pardon, he returned to the stage performing at the Brancaccio Theater in Rome in the musical “A step from the dream”. In 2008, however, a malaise interrupted his participation. In the same year he was involved in a car accident and tested positive for cocaine.

In 2014 he returned to TV for an interview with Barbara d’urso to Afternoon Five. In 2018 his last appearance on TV in the fiction “Don’t tell my boss 2”.

