Canadian star Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor thanks to his film The Whale. During his speech, he opened up to his audience about his son Griffin.

The eldest son of the star, born from the relationship with his ex-wife Afton Smithhas not had an easy life and has always been for him one source of inspiration.

While growing up he started to show a verbal delay, which led her parents to enlist the help of experts. Then came the diagnosis ofautism.

I’m a dad and that’s what I can talk about. My son Griffin has been speech retarded at an early age. When the diagnosis came, we were horrified. I imagine that many of you present here can understand or understand what it feels like when something unexpected happens, when you don’t know what to do.

It doesn’t matter which medical source you consult or which book you read, it’s like trying to get a straight answer from a leprechaun. The first reaction I had was, ‘What’s the cure? What does it mean? How can I solve this problem?’ I blamed myself and thought it was my past, my genes, and smoking weed in college. Then you realize things couldn’t have been any different.

In all the years he has been caring for his son, Brendan Fraser has met many people in the same situation as him. Although many had more experience of him, there was only one thought in common: “We are all learning at the same time at the same time.”

The other two children, Holden and Leland they were present at their dad’s Oscars while Griffin wasn’t there. But the actor still found a way to thank his firstborn. She wanted to tell him how much she loves him and how proud she is of him, in front of the whole world. Today he is 21 years old, he is a big boy of one meter eighty, with big hands and feet. That’s how his dad describes him.