In Los Angeles, at the age of 73, the actor of the series “Twin Peaks” Walter Olkiewicz has died. The Hollywood Reporter magazine writes about this with reference to the son of the actor, screenwriter Zak Olkevich.

It is noted that Olkevich Sr. has been seriously ill for the past 20 years. In particular, he underwent several knee surgeries, which forced the actor to interrupt his career.

Olkevich became famous for his roles in the TV series “Twin Peaks” directed by David Lynch. In it, the actor played the pimp bartender Jacques Renaud. Then, in the third season, released in 2017, he played the twin brother of his hero, Jean-Michel Renaud.

Twin Peaks is an American drama series that premiered in 1990. The series is set in the fictional town of Twin Peaks in northwestern Washington near the Canadian border. The plot is based on the investigation of the murder of a local resident Laura Palmer.