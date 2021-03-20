Andrei Lavrov, the actor of the series “Trace”, attacked an inspector of the military traffic police (VAI) in the center of Moscow with a knife. It is reported by TASS on Saturday, March 20, citing a law enforcement source.

A 44-year-old man came to the inspector of the VAI on Kotelnicheskaya embankment and, holding a knife in his hand, began shouting death threats.

The police officers who arrived at the scene detained Lavrov. He confessed.

44-year-old Andrey Lavrov plays the role of Captain Kotov in the television series “Trail”. He also played in the TV series “Kulagin and Partners”, “Bunker, or Scientists Under the Ground”, “Brothers in Different Ways”, “SOBR”.

On January 15, a Russian actor, known for the film “At the Game”, Sergei Chirkov attacked his wife while intoxicated. According to his wife, he tried to stab her, but ended up cutting himself.