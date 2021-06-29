Russian actor Rostislav Gulbis died in Kostroma. It is reported by Life.

The star of the series “Policeman from Rublyovka” was 32 years old. The cause of the sudden death was not specified. As the artist’s agent Ekaterina Goltsman explained, “they have not yet given an official diagnosis.” According to her, the girl Gulbis is sure that the cause of what happened is the mistake of doctors who could not help the man with an attack of acute pancreatitis. Holtzman added that friends, relatives and colleagues of the actor are shocked by what happened.

Rostislav Gulbis was born on February 28, 1989. He became famous for his roles in such films and TV series as “Coma”, “Chernobyl: Exclusion Zone”, “All at once”, “Practice”, “Loves does not love” and “Without a trace”. The last film of the artist was Sarik Andreasyan’s film “The Cursed Official”, released on June 24 this year. Lyubov Tolkalina, Maxim Lagashkin, Elizaveta Arzamasova, Alexey Maklakov and Vladimir Sychev also starred in the tape.