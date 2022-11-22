The actor of the film “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” Alexander Starostin died at the age of 71

Died Soviet and Russian actor Alexander Starostin. About it informs “Russian newspaper”.

The artist died on November 21 at the age of 71. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Alexander Starostin was born in 1951 in Moscow, graduated from GITIS. He worked at the Alexander Pushkin Theatre, the State Academic Bolshoi Theater and the Central House of Actors named after Alexandra Yablochkina. He made his film debut in 1972. There are five projects in his filmography: “The Dawns Here Are Quiet”, “You Will Find It in Battle”, “Connoisseurs Are Investigating”, “Why Was Olof Palme Killed?”, and also “A Few Drops”.

