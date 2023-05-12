Naples, “Biscottino” arrested for drug dealing: from film to reality

The young man actor who played a racketeer in the film based on the homonymous novel by Saviano “The paranza of children“, was arrested to Naples For dealing of crack. Alfred Turittowho in the film played “Little cookie“, was caught in the act by two plainclothes carabinieri. The 19-year-old – reports il Mattino – was stopped while yielded a dose to a customer. Turitto is also the protagonist of some video in which he engages in songs rap. The police stopped him in via Sergio Abate al Vomerwhile giving something to a man who had just met him approached.

The military, aboard an owl scooter, intervened and discovered that it had been drug dealing. They found a dose of crack in the hands of the customer, others in the pocket of Turitto’s jacket four doses of the same substance, a cell phone and the cash amount of 50 euros withholding proceeds of crime. However, the young man has already been released, for him one sentenced to six months for drug dealing and possibly a ruined film career.

Subscribe to the newsletter

