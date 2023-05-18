The actor Helmut Berger has died at the age of 78: he was discovered by Luchino Visconti

Mourning in the world of cinema: the Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, launched into the world of entertainment by Luchino Visconti with whom he also had a long sentimental bond until the director’s death in 1976.

Berger died on the eve of his 79th birthday, at 4 in the morning, “unexpectedly”.

Born in Bad Ischl, Austria, on May 29, 1944, he rose to prominence thanks to the films of Luchino Visconti. His first role, in fact, was in the episode directed by Visconti, The witch burned aliveof the film Witches.

Success, however, comes with The fall of the Godsalways directed by Luchino Visconti for whom he also worked in the films Ludwig And Family group in an interior.

Throughout his career he has also acted in The garden of the Finzi-Continis by Vittorio De Sica and ne The infamous column.

After Visconti’s death in 1976, Helmut Berger went through a long period of depression, which led him to a period of excess, in which he abused drugs, and distanced him from the big screen.

In the nineties he returned to the fore with Louis 1881. Openly bisexual, in 1994, at the age of 50, he married in the Municipality and in the Church of San Felice Martire in Rome with the writer, director and columnist Francesca Guidato, with whom he will separate a few years later.