Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has become a dad for the second time: the announcement of the birth and the photos of the little Ryden Caspian

Last December he announced via a post on Instagram that his wife, director Lauren Corinne Parsekian, had recently discovered she was pregnant for the second time. Yesterday, Aaron Paul, star of Breaking Bad, has always announced on the same social network that his second child has finally come into the world. The baby is beautiful, very healthy and his name is Ryden Caspian Paul.

Credit: aaronpaul – Instagram

I love you so much baby already. Can’t wait to meet you number 2.❤️👶🏻

With these words, at the beginning December last year, Aaron Paul had revealed to the many fans who follow him that another child was coming to his house soon.

He and his wife Lauren had already become parents four years ago with the baby’s birth Story Annabelle. Child who today can finally hug her little brother.

Up Instagram the actor posted three extraordinary photos of the newcomer, introducing him to his followers and dedicating sweet words of love to him.

My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So glad you’re out in this world, handsome boy you. I promise to make you proud little boy. We have welcomed this baby in the last month and feel it is time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.

Who will be the godfather of Aaron Paul’s son

Credit: Breaking Bad

The news of the birth of Paul’s little son was obviously greeted with enormous joy by all his many fans. Supporters who have appreciated and loved the actor especially since he played the role of Jesse Pinkman in the TV series Breaking Bad.

Fans of the series, already a few weeks ago had gone into a frenzy for the news of the return on the scene of Jesse and Walt (the two protagonists) in the last season of Better Call Saulthe prequel to Breaking Bad.

Guest al Jimmy Fallon ShowPaul has been raving about his comeback as Pinkman and also has another detail revealed which will undoubtedly please the many fans of the series.

Credit: Breaking Bad

The godfather of her newborn baby will be Bryan Cranston, the actor who plays Walter White.