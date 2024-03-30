American-British actor Perdomo from The Boys spin-off dies at the age of 27

Chance Perdomo, an American-British actor, died at the age of 27. He died in a motorcycle accident on March 29, the magazine reported. The Hollywood Reporterciting the actor's representatives.

“His passion for art and insatiable lust for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most,” people close to Perdomo said.

The actor is known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He also took part in the filming of the series of films “After” and “Generation V” (a spin-off of the series “The Boys” by Eric Kripke).

