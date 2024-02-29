Actor Pavel Markin, known for the TV series “Real Boys” and “My Fair Nanny,” died at the age of 53. His colleague Alexander Zagoskin announced this on February 28 on his page on the VKontakte social network.

The actor said that Markin died on February 4 in an ambulance. The funeral took place only on February 29. However, he did not specify the cause of death.

“I think that he himself would not be particularly surprised by this fact. That’s how he lived – one day at a time, without plans or special worries, clearly, quickly and soberly reacting to the most unexpected barriers of fate,” recalls Zagoskin.

Pavel Markin was born on September 30, 1970. He began his acting career with a role in the 2000 Russian comedy “DMB”. Markin starred in a total of more than 70 films and TV series, including “My Fair Nanny”, “Real Boys”, “SashaTanya”, “Molodezhka” and others.