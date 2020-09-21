Died Mikael Lonsdal, the actor from the films “Moon Rider” and “The Name of the Rose”. It is reported by “BBC”.

Lonsdal passed away on Monday 21 September at his home in Paris. The death of the actor was confirmed by his agent.

Mikael Lonsdal was born in Paris on May 24, 1931. His father was an English officer, Edward Lonsdal-Crouch, and his mother was a Frenchwoman with Irish roots. In 1939, the family moved to Morocco, where they lived for almost ten years. Returning to Paris in the late 1940s, Lonsdal first became interested in painting, and then in theater.

On account of Mikael Lonsdahl more than 200 roles in theater and cinema. He is best known as a psychopath Drax in one of the James Bond films, a monk in People and Gods, and an abbot in The Name of the Rose. He starred in such films as “Frozen”, “Agora”, “Murmur in the Heart”, “Girls in the Middle Ages” and Red Fox “.

Ronald Harwood, British playwright and Academy Award winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, died in early September at the age of 86.