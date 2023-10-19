Actor Gladkov, famous for the show “Pun,” died in Odessa at the age of 61

At the age of 61, actor Sergei Gladkov, known for his roles in the popular comedy show “Pun” in the 1990s, which was broadcast on Russian television, died in Odessa. Gladkov played a peasant in “Village of Fools” and the incomparable Miss Murple as Miss Burple in “Steep Peak.” His colleagues announced his death.

Gladkov had health problems

The star of “Pun” was 60 years old. According to information publications “Dumskaya”, in recent years Gladkov has had health problems, which ones are not reported. The cause of Gladkov’s death is unknown.

In recent years, the actor lived in Odessa, and he will be buried there. “Farewell to Sergei Gladkov will take place on Saturday, October 21, in Odessa,” reported on the “Pun” project page on VKontakte.

Shot: TV show “Pun”

Gladkov played legendary roles in the show “Pun”

In 1985, Gladkov created the first clown group “Pantophone”, which became the prototype of the “Fu Store” project, which then grew into the legendary “Village of Fools”. After this, the clown group teamed up with the comedy duo “Sweet Life” and formed a new team called “Pun”.

Shot: TV show “Pun”

The show “Pun” aired on Russian TV from 1996 to 2001. The program consisted of several sections, each of which had its own heroes and storylines. One of the most popular sketches was “Village of Fools.” His main characters often found themselves in comedic situations without saying a word.

There were three main characters in “The Village of Fools”: the Man, the Woman and the Fool Sailor. Sometimes a bear appeared in the episodes, and sometimes a doll, which years later on the Internet was dubbed a “fucking bee.” The plot of most sketches was based on the fact that the Man and the Sailor tried to drink moonshine, and Baba dissuaded them with the “frying pan method”

The incomparable Miss Murple as Miss Burple

It was the image of the Man with a long mustache in “Village of Fools” that brought Gladkov the greatest popularity, but he played many other roles in the program. In particular, he played the loser from the “Bar Pun” section, Drunkel from the “Iron Kaput” section, as well as the dispatcher and Miss Burple in “Steep Peak,” in which the actors parodied American disaster films. “Miss Burple is approximately 180 kilograms of constantly indignant weight. And keep in mind, this is without jewelry,” she was introduced in the program.

The actor was also one of the authors of the scripts for various sections of “Pun,” a cult program of the 90s, whose characters still regularly appear in memes. “Those who grew up watching this program will never forget it. After all, she brought so much joy in childhood,” assured the author of one of the reviews of “Pun.”

Gladkov wrote the scripts and was the sound engineer for “Naked and Funny”

Sergei Gladkov was born in Kharkov on February 20, 1963. He graduated from the Odessa Polytechnic Institute, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Robotics. Gladkov began creating his first clown projects while still a student. He also took courses in directing and pantomime, and acted as stage director in student performances. The actor was married and had two children.

In 1991-1995, Gladkov starred in the humorous program “Masks Show”. In addition, the actor worked as a sound engineer for films and programs, including “Naked and Funny”, “Gogol-Mogol”, “Pranksters”, “Friendly Family”, “Demons”, and was also a sound effects designer in the cartoon “Beast Wars” See also A Sudanese family thanks Dubai for the twins "Mohamed" and "Hind"

Since the beginning of 2000, Sergei Gladkov has taken an active part in the humorous projects “Comedy Quartet” and “Comedy Cocktail” as a sound engineer. Since 2003, as a screenwriter, he has created 60 episodes of short animated films “SOS”. In the last years of his life, the actor worked on the creation of many films and TV series as a sound engineer and screenwriter.