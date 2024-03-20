Actor Kologrivoy was placed in a special detention center because of a brawl in a bar in Novosibirsk

Russian actor and star of the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the asphalt” Nikita Kologrivoy was placed in a special detention center. This is reported by RIA News.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the actor under Part 1 of Article 20.1 (“Petty Hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. He will remain in a special detention center until the court's decision.

Earlier it became known that Kologrivy could be arrested for 15 days.

The actor was “very hooligan” on the night of March 18-19 in one of the bars in Novosibirsk: he was drunk, attacked employees and pestered the female half of the team.

In addition, Kologrivy tried to persuade one of the waitresses to become intimate, and after she resisted, he bit her on the leg. After that, the rowdy began to wring the girl’s hands.