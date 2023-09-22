Actor from “Real Boys” Alexander Kilin was sent from prison to the Northern Military District

31-year-old Russian actor Alexander Kilin, who played in the film “The Geographer Drank His Globe Away” and episodes of the TV series “Real Boys,” was transferred from prison to the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine (SVO). About it reports Edition E1.

The artist published photographs from his place of service.

In August 2015, Alexander Kilin was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The actor’s victim was a 19-year-old student at the Higher School of Economics, who was raped and hit 12 times on the head with a piece of concrete. The artist himself denied his guilt. Since 2015, he has been in correctional colony No. 1 in the city of Solikamsk.

Earlier, Russian theater and film actor Pavel Ustinov, who starred in such films as “Attraction”, “Ice 2” and “Sputnik”, spoke about the injuries he received during the SVO.