Deputy of the city of Osa, Perm Territory, Armen Bezhanyan, known as the performer of the role of Armenka in the TV series “Real Boys”, is going to run for the State Duma. This is reported by URA.ru.

The portal, citing the press service of the United Russia party’s registrar, reports that the actor attended the primaries for the selection of candidates to the State Duma in single-mandate constituency No. 58 and applied for participation in it. In addition, Bezhanyan intends to take part in the elections to the Legislative Assembly of the region on the list of regional group No. 23 (Osa).

Bezhanyan’s colleague on the series, actress Marina Fedunkiv, in an interview with the publication, approved his intention and announced her readiness to support him. Another star of Real Boys, Yulia Grishnina, said that she was not ready to comment on politics, but noted that she was “always ready to support him (Bezhanyan. – approx. “Lenta.ru”) as a person. “

In September 2019, Armen Bezhanyan was elected a deputy of the Osa City Duma in the Perm Territory. According to the election commission, Bezhanyan was nominated by United Russia and won 47.58 percent of the vote (a total of 197 people voted for him). This is not Bezhanyan’s first attempt to become a deputy: in 2013, the actor also ran for the city council of the city of Osa, and in 2016 he took part in the elections to the Zemsky Assembly of the Osinsky District.

On April 30, it became known that the former soloist of the Tatu group, Yulia Volkova, was approved to participate in the United Russia primaries for the selection of party candidates for elections to the State Duma. The star’s approval went unanimously as all of her paperwork is in order. However, this decision may be annulled if Volkova does not publish two videos on the Preliminary Voting 2021 website by May 16.