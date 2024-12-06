

The popular Montillano actor José de la Torre Delgado He died this Thursday at the age of 37 as a result of a devastating illness that was diagnosed a few months ago. The death of the young performer has caused great shock among his followers, in the artistic world and of course in his hometown.

The funeral home of Montilla hosts the wake. The funeral mass will take place at 5:30 p.m. of this Fridayin the parish of San Francisco Solano.

De la Torre studied at the School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) in Malaga and his meteoric career began after participating in a video clip of Nena Daconte.

His role in the Atresmedia series ‘Toy Boy’ opened the door to new projects, such as ‘Amar es para siempre’, ‘Vis a vis’, ‘El oasis’ or ‘Servir y Protección’. Furthermore, he has combined his work as an actor with that of modelpromoting various jewelry and fashion brands. Parallel to this artistic career in series was his path through the world of theater where he had also participated in several works.









With residence in Malaga He always had the opportunity to return to his city and be among his family and friends and even be able to participate in some season of penance as a bearer of the Nazarene. Winks on their social networks to their homeland were also common.