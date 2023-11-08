Actor Anatoly Yabbarov, known for “Gentlemen of Fortune,” died at the age of 86.

Soviet and Russian theater and film actor Anatoly Yabbarov, known for the film “Gentlemen of Fortune,” died at the age of 86. The portal reports this Kino-theatr.ru.

It is specified that the artist died on November 6. The cause of death has not been announced.

Anatoly Yabbarov was born on August 24, 1937. Since 1996 he served in the State Film Actor Theater. In the same year he received the title of Honored Artist of Russia. The actor also starred in the film adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1969 novel “Crime and Punishment” and the TV series “Furtseva” (2011).

