Finally breaks the silence Donnie Wahlberg, in mourning for Lumpy dog, suddenly passed away. The actor’s words are moving and in this moment of pain he can rely not only on the affection of his loved ones, but also on the closeness of his fans, who have shown empathy towards him. The despair over the loss of his furry best friend is terrible.

Photo source from DonnieWahlberg’s Facebook

The American actor and singer, who was part of the famous band of New Kids on the Block, there is no peace. Lumpy’s human dad had shut himself up for the loss of the dog that his son Elijah had convinced him to adopt to have some company when he was on tour away from home.

Donnie Wahlberg and Lumpy they quickly became inseparable. The dog was always with him on private planes, in the hotel waiting for him after the lives, in the recording studios, at meetings with fans. Fans who loved Lumpy as they loved Donnie Wahlberg.

Fans often asked about Lumpy. But unfortunately, Francis “Lumpy” Wahlberg he died at the age of 12 and was buried in March of this year. And even after his death, fans of the American actor and singer continued to show him affection.

His human dad had been locked in a pain-filled silence since March. Because saying goodbye to his companion from many adventures, who made him feel less alone when he was away from home, was not at all easy.

Photo source from DonnieWahlberg’s Facebook

Donnie Wahlberg in mourning for Lumpy dog, his words move all fans

Donnie shared his sincerest feelings in a post he posted on his social pages. Together with photos with his beloved puppy.

Photo source from DonnieWahlberg’s Facebook