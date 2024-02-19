Many fans will be shocked: Russell Crowe, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, has lost his inseparable beard. Here because.

Russell Crowe is synonymous with Hollywood. We are talking about the bearded actor who, with his great charm, his warm voice and his appearance as a sweet man under a “tough exterior”, was the protagonist of unforgettable films. In 2000, the actor was chosen to play Massimo Decimo Meridio in 'Gladiator', later becoming the protagonist of the moving 'A beautiful mind' and, again, the hero of Sherwood Forest, 'Robin Hood'. He is a star who needs no introduction.

The beloved Russell Crowe was also on the Sanremo 2024 stage; not a coincidence, given that he will soon play the role of the Nazi Hermann Göring in the next film entitled 'Nuremberg'. Filming on the film is scheduled to begin next March in Hungary, and as we'll see Crowe is already preparing for the role.

What was needed for the part that you will bring to the big screen? Crowe had to sacrifice his historic beard. Russell Crowe decided to “give it a break”, all for 'Nuremberg', a film based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai. The actor is known to the public, over many years of his career, for the constant presence of a beard on his face, the inseparable worn since 2019. Now that he decided to cut it to fit her character, he also decided to show it to fans on social media with a post on X.

The film for which he made the “sacrifice” of his beard tells the story Göring's story, one of the most ruthless characters of the Nazi period. The German hierarch was sentenced to death during the Nuremberg trials but committed suicide shortly before the execution.

It's not the first time Crowe has undergone a significant restyling. After filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder', he had already shortened his beard, sparking comments about his sudden rejuvenation. The Oscar-winning actor is also known for his passion for music and, precisely for this reason, he performed during his guest appearance at Sanremo 2024 with his bandThe Gentleman Barbers.

The group generally offers a repertoire that ranges from Crowe's original songs to covers of artists such as Johnny Cash and Dire Straits, mixing country and pop elements. Crowe had already performed at the Sanremo Festival in 2001 with his band. Even then, how could we forget it, he had his beloved beard.