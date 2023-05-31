Al Pacino ready to become a father at the age of 82: the actor already has three children, born from two previous relationships

Beautiful and at the same incredible news that comes from the United States of America and which concerns one of the greatest actors in Hollywood and in the history of cinema. We are talking about Al Pacino, who according to some sources, is preparing to become a dad at the age of 82. To give him the fourth child will be his partner, the 29-year-old influencer Noor Alfallah.

Al Pacino really needs very little introduction. To speak for him, one stratospheric career in cinemawith dozens of roles masterfully performed and prestigious accolades and awards accumulated over the years.

As often happens for such bright stars of show business, we don’t just talk about their professional life, but also about that private. And if the news is like the one that has spread these days, here are the magazines and sites from all over the world gossip they catch fire.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah themselves would have thought of confirming the rumors, who told the site through spokesmen tmz extension that the 29-year-old producer and influencer would be pregnant.

Pacino is not the first famous old man to become a father in the last period. In recent months, in fact, the same joy was also experienced by Roberto Cavalli and Robert De Niro, who became parents at 82 and 79, respectively.

Al Pacino’s other children and his new girlfriend

What will be born will be the fourth child of Al Pacino. The actor has in fact already three childrenborn from two previous relationships.

The first, Julie Marie Pacino, was born 33 years ago from Al’s love with acting teacher Jan Tarrant. The other two, Anton James And Olivia Rosetoday they are 22 years old, they are twins and were born from love with the actress Beverly D’Angelo.

As mentioned, this time to make father Al Pacino will be Noor Alfallah. Born in Kuwait and moved to Los Angeles as a child, the 29-year-old is now a film and television producer and influencer with a decent following on social media.

His name is not new in the world of gossip. In fact, years ago she became known for her relationship with another famous elder. It’s about Mick Jaggerlegendary musician and front man of the Rolling Stones.

Al and Noor have been dating since the pandemic.