The last post published on social media by the actor Christian Oliver, before dying in a plane crash with his daughters and the pilot of the plane

They are all shocked and saddened by what happened to the 51-year-old actor Christian Oliver and her two daughters Madita, 12 years old, and Annik, 10 years old. His ex-wife Jessica Mazur was not with them in those days, perhaps because the man had to spend time with her daughters.

The woman is closed in a painful silence, given the serious conditions losses which he suffered within a few minutes. She has never liked going in front of the camera, then the pain of what she is feeling is difficult to understand support.

The plane crash occurred last Thursday 4 January. Christian Oliver had left the airport with his daughters a few minutes ago JF Mitchel of Paget Farm, St Lucia. They were headed to the island of Bequia.

However, that small single-engine jet, a few minutes after takeoff, had a problem. It is not yet clear whether it was a malfunction or human error.

But it's just while they were on the Caribbean Sea, that is precipitate. The Coast Guard of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines immediately started all the procedures rescue. Shortly afterwards, however, they found the bodies of the 4 people, now lifeless. With the actor, the daughters and also the pilot Robert Sachs.

Christian Oliver's latest post on social media and his love story with his ex-wife

Christian Oliver was born and raised in Germany. Given the great love she had for acting, once she came of age, she decided to move in the United States. Here during your studies, you also worked as a model.

With Jessica Mazur decided to get married in 2010 and from their story two splendid little girls were born. The woman, however, has never liked to appear and in the end, in 2021, they decided to to divorce.

The actor, perhaps for a holiday, had decided to spend time with his little girls Caribbean. Until unfortunately the sad accident, which led to their heartbreaking deaths.

The day before losing his life, Christian Oliver had published a last post on social media. On the photo it was written: “May love guide all your wishes in 2024!” In the caption instead, he wrote: “Greetings from somewhere in Heaven!”