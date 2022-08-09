He has also spoken about the state of Red Dead Online lamenting that “people don’t get what they want.”

Both Arthur Morgan and John Marston are the most memorable characters in the Red Dead Redemption saga. Both usually talk from time to time about the franchise. This time it has been Rob Wiethoff, actor who has put the voice by John Marstonwhich has been sincere in a interview for dan allen gaming where express your wishes deeper.

Obviously, the interviewer was going to ask Wiethoff about the alleged rumors and cancellations of the show. red dead redemption remaster or the new generation version of Red Dead Redemption 2. To this the actor of John Marston has been very blunt about it: “i would love it to happen“.

I would love to work with Rockstar again, either on a remaster or something else. Rob Wiethoff, actor in John Marston“I would love to have the opportunity to work with Rockstar Games againeither in a remaster or something totally different. I really can’t say enough good things about Rockstar. If they do that, great, that would be great,” Wiethoff can be heard in the interview around the minute 1:23:30 of the video.

He also notes, unsurprisingly, that he has no no idea what rockstar is doing but that sure is a big thing: “I guess another way to look at it is that whatever Rockstar is doing, you know that they are doing something hugelike they always do. Whatever it is, you will like also. You just have to be patient. Let them do what they do,” defends the voice actor.

He has also spoken about Red Dead Online after people organized a funeral to fire the game: “I don’t like that people don’t get what they want“. It is well known that Rockstar has put more resources into GTA 6 at the cost of Red Dead Redemption online not receiving any more content updates.

