The Neapolitan actor Andrea Iovino died at just 38 years old. He had participated in the television program Made in Sud but also for having been part of the cast of the film Pinocchio, by Matteo Garrone. In 2022 the debut at the Teatro Augusteo in Naples together with Sal Da Vinci in the show “Masaniello Revolution”. The Canale 5 audience knew him as the brother of Giovannino, the well-known “disturber” of Tu si Que Vales. He was originally from Nola. The cause of death is currently unknown. Tomorrow, November 6, the funeral.