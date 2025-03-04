The activity of the Spanish factories registered last February a “marginal deterioration” of the operational conditions, according to the manufacturing PMI index, which receded up to 49.7 points, compared to January 50.9, thus entering for the first time since January 2024 in contraction in a context marked by the uncertainty about the tariffs to the EU announced by Donald Trump.

“Unlike many of its European counterparts, the Spanish manufacturing sector managed to avoid a decline in the last twelve months (…) However, that positive trend has now stopped,” said Jonas Feldhusen, a junior economist of Hamburg Commercial Bank, for whom this first deterioration in more than a year is attributed both to the stagnation of production and the fall of the orders.

In fact, the economy of the Manufacturing Sector of the euro zone remained in contraction territory in February, although the PMI index registered its maximum of two years which translates into a less accentuated industrial slowdown than in early 2023. Personnel cuts in the factories intensified, and employment fell to its fastest rate in four and a half years. The inflation of the costs of the inputs also rose up to its maximum of six months, although the results of the last survey pointed out some difficulty among the companies when trying to have an increase in costs, since the prices charged decreased marginally. However, the reductions of new orders, both in total and abroad, were the weakest in almost three years. The companies were less aggressive by reducing the stocks of raw materials and cutting purchases, while the growth expectations of the manufacturing industry were among the most optimistic since the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the early 2022.

Returning to Spain, “the situation of orders is particularly worrying,” warned the expert, since geopolitical uncertainties are overshadowing commercial activity, leading to cancellation or postponement of investments in the industrial sector and a reduction in productive activity.

“The weakness of the main commercial partners of the euro zone aggravates this problem,” he added in reference to the perspective of US tariffs, which probably do not have so much impact on Spain and in members such as Germany and Italy, generating “an additional level of uncertainty” that affects commercial decisions.

In that sense, Cyrus of the blonde, an economy head of the Commercial Bank Hamburg, points out that “Spain continues to show a production growth, but its manufacturing PMI index, which has had a rather good result during the last three years, fell below the level of absence of changes of 50.0 due to a decline of the new orders” due to the bad economic situation of its European partners.

On the other hand, in contrast, the evolution of prices “is encouraging”, since, after months of increasing pressure at the cost of inputs, in February a slight relaxation was observed. “Some companies have impact these costs to customers, but the pressure of prices in general is maintained within a normal range and is not too worrying,” Feldhusen said.

As for employment, after five months of growth, the contracting levels decreased slightly in February, since in general the companies did not replace the personnel who left their plants, partly reflecting the fall of new requests, although many companies expect that demand and economic conditions in general will generally improve during the next twelve months.

“While it is unlikely that Spanish workers suffer from large -scale dismissals, the employment index has fallen back into contraction territory, for the first time in six months. Despite these challenges, the perspectives between manufacturers are still cautiously optimistic, ”Feldhusen apostilled.

Better tone in the Europe

“It is still too early to talk about recovery, but the PMI index suggests that the manufacturing sector could be finding its balance. The new orders are falling to the slowest pace since May 2022 and production is approaching stabilization. Therefore, after almost three years of recession, we could see some growth in the coming months. A rapid formation of a government in Germany, political stability in France and an agreement with the United States on key tariff issues would definitely help. ” Cyrus de la blonde, Economsta Chief of the Hamburg Commercial Bank.

“Most companies remain optimistic about the future,” adds the blonde. According to the Chief Economsta of the Hamburg Commercial Bank “this is surprising taking into account the tariff threats of the United States, but companies know that a recession is usually followed by a recovery. There are also indications that the Russian war against Ukraine could end this year, and the expected political stabilization in Germany is undoubtedly a positive element. ”