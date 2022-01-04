José Juan Macías was not called up by Getafe for matchday 19 of the League. Quique Sánchez Flores’ team defeated Real Madrid 1-0. pic.twitter.com/CtSitve4Of – Mr Kocko (@MrKocko_) January 3, 2022

With respect to Hector Herrera, was unable to see action in Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Vallecano Ray for having tested positive at COVID-19. The Argentinian Angel Correa was in charge of converting the doublet so that the Mattresses remain in the fourth position of the table with 32 units.

Hard fall of Betis 0-2 against Celta de Vigo! Andrés Guarded conceded the penalty for the first goal of the visit ❌ Diego Lainez left the change after 45 minutes ⚽https://t.co/rTBq3BJbZ2 pic.twitter.com/t58W5Vhhx8 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 2, 2022

Traveling towards the Premier League, the Wolverhampton Wanderers of Raul Jimenez he got into Old trafford to hit 0-1 to the Manchester United through portuguese Joao moutinho to place your team in eighth place in the rankings. The Wolf of Tepeji jumped from the start, leaving the pitch at 81 ‘, a minute before the goal of the Wolves.

Stephanie Ramos | Dec 31, 2021 Stephanie Ramos | Dec 30, 2021 Pablo Falcones | Jan 2, 2022