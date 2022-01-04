The year 2022 has begun. Several leagues in the world continued with their actions, others rested, therefore, some Mexicans participated this weekend in the competitions of Spain and England.
In LaLiga, the big surprise was the defeat of Real Madrid at the hands of Getafe for the slightest difference from Turkish Enes Ünal, breaking the streak of the meringues of eleven games without knowing the setback. Unfortunately, the striker Jose Juan Macías again it was discarded to appear in the summons.
With respect to Hector Herrera, was unable to see action in Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Vallecano Ray for having tested positive at COVID-19. The Argentinian Angel Correa was in charge of converting the doublet so that the Mattresses remain in the fourth position of the table with 32 units.
Already in what could be a duel between compatriots, Nestor Araujo was not summoned by Celta de Vigo, perhaps due to having been positive at COVID-19, While Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez They started with Real Betis. In the end, the Betis succumbed 0-2 against the Celestial in the Benito Villamarín Stadium, thanks to a doublet of Iago Aspas before the end of the first period. Laínez did not return for the complement and The Little Prince came out at minute 58, in addition to granting a maximum penalty for the first goal of the visit. The Heliopolitans are third in the table with 33 points and the Celts are the 12th rung with 23 units.
Traveling towards the Premier League, the Wolverhampton Wanderers of Raul Jimenez he got into Old trafford to hit 0-1 to the Manchester United through portuguese Joao moutinho to place your team in eighth place in the rankings. The Wolf of Tepeji jumped from the start, leaving the pitch at 81 ‘, a minute before the goal of the Wolves.
For this Tuesday, the Lille from Eugenio Pizutto will dispute the French Cup against Lens, where the midfielder will see no action because he is still injured.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#activity #Mexicans #Europe #weekend #Jiménez #won #Guarded #Laínez #lost
Leave a Reply