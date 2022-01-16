A total of twenty activities, in which the participants will be able to enjoy up to seven guided routes in natural spaces, an exhibition, a storytelling, a special activity to celebrate World Wildlife Day and ten visits to the environmental education area of ​​the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center, in Murcia, make up the so-called ‘Activity Backpack’, which contains those scheduled for the months of January to March.

Like every quarter, the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, through the General Directorate of the Natural Environment, promotes environmental education and awareness activities that aim to disseminate the natural and cultural values ​​of the Protected Natural Areas of the Region of Murcia, facilitate citizen participation and commitment to the conservation of the natural environment, and show ways of learning about and enjoying nature while respecting its natural and cultural resources.

All the activities are distributed among the regional parks of Sierra Espuña, Calblanque and El Valle-Carrascoy and, on this occasion, the Cabezo Gordo Protected Landscape has also been included as a novelty this quarter. In all of them, those registered will be able to learn more about the flora and fauna of these spaces, their geology and landscapes, and the traditional and current uses compatible with their conservation.

Prior registration is required (https://murcianatural.carm.es), in the ‘Activity Backpack’ section (except for access to the Sierra Espuña exhibition). The activities begin this Sunday with a visit to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center, which will also be held on January 29, February 12 and 13, and March 13. On January 22, the forest storytelling will take place in Sierra Espuña; and on the 23rd, the guided route in Cabezo Gordo (which will be repeated on March 20).