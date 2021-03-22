The activities of the seventh session of the “Education Interface” exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum 2021 were launched today virtually, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

150 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the country will participate in the two-day course to highlight the latest findings of science and its various applications, technical progress and research in the future of education and future skills through the presence of ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, education experts and elite university representatives. And governmental and private educational institutions from within the UAE and abroad.

In her opening speech, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions, Her Highness Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, affirmed that the UAE has presented throughout its history a living model in transforming innovation into a culture of life and an administrative approach to institutional development and promoting sustainable economic development through strategies A clear-cut work that resulted in its position in the first place in the Arab world, and 34 globally, in the Global Innovation Index during the past year, thus it was the ideal destination for embracing talents and students of knowledge and learning from different parts of the world. The realization of the vision of the state, whose foundations were laid by the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the state, and the great efforts made by our wise leadership in supporting science, learning and creative students from our students in various fields and various fields to reach the highest ranks.

For his part, Minister of Education Hussain Al Hammadi confirmed in the main session that the education system in the UAE and the development that took place in the last six years included early childhood, public education, higher education and scientific research. Many of our universities have managed to enter the club of a thousand universities, and some universities have distinguished programs, and some programs have reached the top 20 or 21 in the world.

He pointed out that the Academic Accreditation Authority has undertaken many initiatives to improve the quality and output of universities, and the curriculum sector has developed many curricula and incorporated many modern materials that keep pace with the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution, and we are also working to support and develop aspects of scientific research in the UAE.

The Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila bint Salem Al Muhairi, indicated that the smart learning system came to be an actual translation of the concept of future foresight, which has become one of the most important engines of government work.

We have launched platforms to train the health workforce of doctors, nurses and professionals who are not working in critical and intensive care, with the aim of empowering them and preparing them with the necessary skills to respond to emergencies. We have also launched a health workforce management system in the Abu Dhabi digital emirate, which allows For workers in the health sector from the Emirates who wish to work and join the first line of defense to confront the Covid-19 virus, by registering in it and providing it to health facilities in the emirate.

Corona creates new fields of volunteering led by young citizens

The head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, said in his lecture on education and its role in enhancing the quality of life that the Department of Community Development team is working on launching the “Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life”, which includes one of its axes on “youth”.

He added that during the last period imposed by the “Corona” pandemic, and the transformation of life conditions, which contributed to creating new opportunities in the fields of volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, thanks to the efforts of young people who led the scene to support national efforts to address the pandemic, and who demonstrated their effective role in society. .

He emphasized that this community participation reflected the finest forms of community cohesion between the nation’s youth, citizens and residents, in standing together and solidarity, and the Emiratis demonstrated their love and dedication to community service, and we noted the diversity of volunteering fields by providing support and distance education to the children of doctors in the “first line of defense.” Psychologists have volunteered, and this transformation and the great development that the field of volunteering witnessed through the recently launched volunteer work policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi represents a clear vision for the future and provides an ideal environment to provide goodness to all society in every place, time and place.





