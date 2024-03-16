The activities of the “Dubai International Holy Quran Competition” continued on its fourth day in an atmosphere of faith.

The Culture and Science Symposium Theater Hall in Dubai hosted competitions for memorizers of the Holy Qur’an from seven different countries, amid a large presence of members of the organizing committee, a group of officials, members of the consular corps, sponsors of the competition, parents of the contestants and their companions, in addition to a large audience of followers of the Qur’anic events..

The list of contestants who participated on the fourth day included Imad Ablahi from Belgium, Amir Hadi Bayrami Ali Reda from Iran, Fofana Mamadou from Gabon, Ammar bin Salem bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Hashimi from the Sultanate of Oman, Anas Raimi from Benin, Mohammed Qasim Mohammadi from Afghanistan, and Zaw Min Zain from Myanmar, all of them competed in memorizing the Qur’an based on the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim.

Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stressed the great importance that this competition has in promoting global Qur’anic awareness, pointing out that the award has achieved international progress and success that is a role model in serving the Book of God and has become a subject of global appreciation and admiration..

Hareb praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for this competition and His Highness’s follow-up of all its activities and his directives to provide all support for its development, excellence and brilliance..

Hareb pointed to the great praise from inside and outside the country for what the award offers and said: “This places us before a great responsibility to exert our utmost efforts to advance the competition and maintain this high and distinguished level and the prestigious status it has achieved.” He thanked the workers and volunteers for their great and expended efforts..

For his part, Ahmed Al Zahid, the official spokesman for the organizing committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, pointed out the unique privacy that the month of Ramadan holds for Muslims around the world and how the competition contributes to enriching the spiritual atmosphere through hearing daily Qur’anic recitations that deepen the connection with God..

He highlighted how the International Holy Qur’an Competition adds a special elegance and beauty to this month by presenting daily recitations from Qur’an memorizers that create an atmosphere of honorable competition and public interaction..

He expressed his gratitude for the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who contributed to developing this award into a beacon of excellence while expanding its branches and improving the efficiency of the working team and volunteers. He expressed his thanks to Dubai Media Incorporated and the partner stations in broadcasting the event..