Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati relations will begin on October 26, for a period of three days, under the slogan “Egypt and the Emirates… One Heart”.

The events aim to deepen the distinguished relationship between the peoples of the UAE and Egypt, and shed light on the most prominent achievements that have been achieved during the fifty years since the establishment of joint relations, and the progress and prosperity they have reflected on the two peoples. Leadership, government and people.

The celebrations include a diverse agenda of events extending over 3 days from 26 to 28 October, hosted by Cairo, in the presence of 1,800 personalities of senior officials, investors, businessmen, intellectuals, creators and media persons from both sides.

The agenda of the celebration includes organizing an economic forum focusing on the depth and prospects of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, and deepening the commitment to the distinguished historical relationship that binds them. The event will conclude with a concert.