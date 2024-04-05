Who is Nelson Peltz again?

Nelson Peltz is the one who kept Disney's board awake at night last year. Peltz is known on Wall Street as a very assertive hedge fund investor, who does not hesitate to challenge the board and claim a place in the boardroom for himself. He already did this in 2017 at Proctor & Gamble, and in 2022 at Unilever.

What was Peltz's problem with the Disney board?

At the beginning of last year, Peltz took a significant stake in Disney with his hedge fund Trian Partners. According to him, everything had to be different. Costs down, margins up and an end to the free fall in the share price. Peltz argued that Disney's stock market value had fallen by more than $200 billion since its peak in 2021. The 81-year-old billionaire also had very little idea of ​​how CEO Bob Iger ran Disney. In a interview with the Financial Times Peltz cracked the high 'woke content' that he thought he saw in the Disney films. “Why do I have to have an all-female Marvel movie cast?” And about the movie BlackPanther he sneered: “Why do I have to have a movie with only black actors?” It was clear to Peltz: none other than himself should take a seat on Disney's board, together with a former financial director of the entertainment company. Two sitting board members would have to make way for them, and Peltz would convince the shareholders of that. Trian's war chest was well filled and Peltz felt enough support among shareholders to launch the attack.

How did the power struggle unfold?

Everything revolved around the vote of investors at the shareholders' meeting last Wednesday. The shareholders would ultimately decide who would gain power at Disney: the incumbent board under Bob Iger or challenger Nelson Peltz. Nearly a third of Disney's shareholders are private individuals and smaller investors who own shares out of love for the films, the parks and the Disney characters. To convince them, Peltz set up a real information campaign, which was on par with a presidential campaign. Under the slogan 'Restore the Magic', small shareholders were enticed to support Peltz's proposal through advertisements in newspapers, on social media and on national TV stations. Disney did not leave it at that and set up a counter campaign. CEO Iger traveled throughout America to personally convince major shareholders not to go along with the activist shareholder's plans. With success, as it turned out this week: major shareholders rallied behind the incumbent board. Their proposal received overwhelming support at the annual meeting.

What happens now?

Challenger Peltz has now acknowledged his loss. After Wednesday's vote, he thanked all Disney stakeholders for the good discussions and their support, and said he will continue to monitor the company critically “with a focus on continued success.” What he is left with is a hefty bill. The months of campaigning reportedly cost Trian about $25 million. Disney is said to have invested 40 million in the counter-campaign. In any case, the shareholder has not deteriorated in recent months. Disney's share price has risen by 50 percent in the past six months, although the peak of spring 2021 is not yet in sight.