The proposed acquisition by Microsoft of the Activision Blizzard company was eventually blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority, the British CMA.

After months of analysis, the $69 billion purchase of the company by Xboxes in the end it was blocked because, according to what was said, it could “altering the future of the cloud gaming market, leading to less innovation and less choice for UK gamers for years to come.”

Although we are talking about a British institution, the CM extension is seen as one of the most influential in the world, and while in America the choice has already been made (considering that the ftc extension filed a lawsuit to block the acquisition), in Europe the investigations are still ongoing.

According to what was stated by CM extensionthe substantial problem would revolve around the fact that a Microsoft with possession of IP such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft would have an advantageous position as it accounts for 60-70% of global cloud gaming services.

Obviously Microsoft he promptly replied, explaining how the company has signed contracts to make franchises available activision Blizzard on millions of devices, but it seems that this was not enough to give the green light to the acquisition.

We remain fully committed to our acquisition with @ATVI_AB and will appeal today’s determination by the CMA. Here’s our statement. pic.twitter.com/ylvDP5RUqQ — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) April 26, 2023

While now the various parties will make their moves, let’s remember that the may 22 it will be another important date, considering that the European Commission will publish its verdict on the proposed acquisition.