With its many bounties and bright green rest area, the “Dubai Expo City Farm” in the “Green Zone” is one of the most attractive destinations for visitors to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) by asking questions about how to care for it, and the most prominent plants being grown. Its cultivation, and its most important advantages, are in line with the pursuit of sustainability and contributing to reducing the rise in global temperatures in the long term.

Attention is always drawn to this farm by the presence of the “active farmer,” Engineer Medhat Al-Barbour, who takes care of it and takes care of it, and at the same time answers the questions of visitors who are curious about the importance of the farm and the message it sends to the guests of “COP 28,” whose activities continue even after Tomorrow in Expo City Dubai.

Medhat Al-Barbour, who has been director of the Emirates Biological Farm Project since last September, confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that the primary goal of this farm is to convey an important message to the world to confront climate change through advanced agriculture. He said: “The farm offers innovative and unconventional solutions that help meet the challenges of agriculture in general, in addition to providing an aesthetic view of the region.”

He added: “We dealt with biological fertilizers and replaced the soil, through engineer Amjad Musharraf, then made the new soil mixture, to make it more suitable for the type of plants that were planted according to the available capabilities.”

Al-Barbour continued: “We solved a problem with irrigation, especially since this process is carried out using treated water, and in coordination with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) we also provided the appropriate water,” pointing out that the first day of planting was last October 24.

He continued: “We began managing the plants throughout this period before the start of the global event, and some of them have reached the point of maturity, as there are approximately 30 types of different vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, thyme, white and red cabbage, dill, and some crops such as corn.”

He pointed out that the farm is based on all aspects of connection with the importance of “COP 28” and the trend towards sustainability, as we follow the approach of organic agriculture, which is a practice that helps preserve and form the soil appropriately.

Regarding the visitors’ most prominent questions about the farm, Al-Barbour said: “There are many questions, but the strangest of them is that many of the guests believe that this farm is ready, and not natural, with all the steps related to the stages of agriculture having been followed.”

• 30 types of different vegetables included in the “Dubai Expo Farm”.

Medhat Barbour:

• The strangest questions are that many guests think that the farm is ready, which is not normal.

Previous experience

The director of the Emirates Bio Farm project, who comes from Syria, Engineer Medhat Al-Barbour, revealed that he had previously managed a special project in the country to produce oyster mushrooms on coffee grounds, by mixing them in certain proportions and then converting the mushroom products into producing “mushrooms” without consuming energy in the process. All stages, most notably cold sterilization operations.