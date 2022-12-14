Anthony Aranda He took advantage of the “Love and Fire” cameras to comment on Janet Barboza. The choreographer was asked how she reacts when they talk about him. Melissa Paredes’ boyfriend made an assessment of the words of the host of “América hoy”.

“Edson is my friend. Mrs. Janet Barboza… I have never been able to get upset with her, ”he said. “She’s funny, she knows how to do it. He throws the stone at you, but in one way or another he tells you your virtues ”, he added.

What did the ‘Activator’ say after dancing again in “The Big Show”?

Anthony Aranda reappeared in “El gran show”, along with Melissa Paredes”, after more than a year. As it is remembered, both stopped appearing as a dance partner after the ampay that they starred in the parking lot of a gym.

After reinforcing the actress, she highlighted how special it was to be by her side on the decisive date. “Happy, that track has a beautiful energy and it’s an adrenaline rush that anyone who has this passion (dance) recommends,” she said.

“She (Melissa Paredes) from day one she stepped on “El gran show” told me: ‘love… in the final, because I know I’ll make it to the final, I’m going to do my best, I’d love for you to come with me.’ I told him: ‘I’m happy’”, added the choreographer.

They criticize Anthony Aranda for dancing with Melissa Paredes

Melissa Paredes was eliminated in the final of “El gran show” and on social networks users blamed Anthony Aranda for “salting” her by being her reinforcement.

“And one day the ‘Activator’ returned to the track of #ElGranShow. To be honest, the dance didn’t end well, out of time and they got lost at times. She would put a 7 or 8 ″ on them, put a netizen on Twitter.

“Infidelity sold as a love story” and “Melissa Paredes eliminated from #ElGranShow. Celebrate a country,” added another.