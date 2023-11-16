NOVA PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil — In July, in southern Brazil, Laureano Toscani and João Guilherme Correa smoked cigarettes on a busy street in their prison-issued shorts and sandals, waiting for a ride after seven months in prison.

Toscani was once convicted of stabbing a group of Jewish men and Correa has been accused of murdering a couple. But this time, they were jailed for attending what they said was a harmless barbecue. However, authorities say it was a meeting of the Hammerskins, a neo-Nazi group founded in Texas that they say has reached thousands of miles south into Brazil’s most conservative region, reflecting a rise in far-right extremists in the largest nation in Latin America.

In September 2022, Santa Catarina State Police began tracking the Hammerskins. Two months later, when eight men gathered at a farm outside Florianópolis, the police burst in, arrested them all, and accused them of being members of the Hammerskins. Two other accused members were later arrested. On their phones, police said, they found anti-Semitic and racist content. The raid was part of a broader crackdown on neo-Nazi groups amid a rise in extremist sentiments in Brazil that has led to attacks on schools, including at least 11 this year.

Last month, a 16-year-old boy was accused of shooting up a school, killing a classmate and wounding two others. The teen had posted a photo of a swastika drawn on his face, authorities said.

Authorities say they have thwarted hundreds of other attacks. Many did not target Jews. Brazil has about 100,000 people who identify as Jewish, or only one in every 2,000 people. But researchers believe that those planning attacks often become violent after consuming extremist content that calls for violence against anyone who is not white.

Adriana Dias, an anthropologist at the State University of Campinas, estimated that the number of neo-Nazi groups increased from hundreds in 2019 to more than a thousand in 2022.

Some linked the increase to Jair Bolsonaro’s four years as President. Similar to how U.S. extremist groups gained strength during Donald J. Trump’s presidency, Brazil’s far-right latched on to Bolsonaro’s inflammatory rhetoric as tacit approval of his views, the researchers said.

Much research has focused on southern Brazil, where 73 percent of the population identifies as white, versus 43 percent nationally. Some researchers believe that neo-Nazi groups are attracted to the region’s German history. From 1928 to 1938, Brazil had the largest Nazi Party outside of Germany, with 2,900 members in 17 states. After the war, Brazil, like other South American nations, became a haven for Nazis fleeing legal proceedings.

Under Brazilian law, it is a crime to discriminate on the basis of race, religion or nationality, as well as to display a swastika for the purpose of spreading Nazi ideology. Both crimes can carry prison sentences of years. All 10 people accused of being members of Hammerskin have been released from jail while they await hearings.

Arthur Lopes, head of the Santa Catarina police hate crimes unit, said some were covered in extremist tattoos. “Everything but the swastika,” he said.

