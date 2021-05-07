On Friday, May 7, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to conduct a pre-investigation check of the actions of the hackers who attacked the site of the Immortal Regiment. This is reported on website departments.

“The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia instructed the specialized division of the central office of the Investigative Committee to begin a procedural check based on information that the website of the Immortal Regiment Online was subjected to a hacker attack,” the press service of the Investigative Committee said.

According to the portal Rostov.ru, with reference to the head of the city branch of the movement “Immortal Regiment of Russia” Andrei Kudryakov, when registering two questionnaires, unknown persons signed photographs of Soviet fighters with the names of Hitler’s comrades-in-arms – Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels and Colonel General of the German Army Guderian Heinz.

The cybercriminals’ actions were suppressed and calculated by their IP addresses.

On May 5, in the Tomsk region, the investigating authorities opened a case against a 17-year-old resident of the city of Seversk, suspected of damaging banners dedicated to the Immortal Regiment movement.